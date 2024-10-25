Legendary Folk Rockers "Steeleye Span" at Fareham Live

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pioneers of folk-rock, Steeleye Span changed the face of the genre forever, taking it out of small clubs and into the world of gold discs and international tours.

Five decades on and the band continue to celebrate their famous past alongside their recent history.

That is true of their latest release, the Green Man Collection – bringing together tracks from their recent albums with new versions of three Steeleye classics (including a reworking of ‘Hard Times’ featuring Status Quo’s Francis Rossi and a cover of Elvis Costello’s ‘Shipbuilding’. The title track “The Green Man” is of special interest to Steeleye fans, a song by Bob Johnson – a member of the band throughout the seventies and responsible for many of their classic ballads from the era. Previously lost for 40 years, the song addressed the issue of climate change long before it became such a widespread topic.

As ever – and with such a rich history to choose from – the night will offer a selection of songs from across the years and albums, coupled with firm fan favourites.

Tuesday 29th October, Fareham Live, Osborn Road, Fareham, PO16 7DB. Doors: 19:00. Tickets: £34.00. Box Office: 0343 310022.