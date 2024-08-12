Lesson for Lord Mayor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

7 year old Shane Aquilina explained how the Rev Gill Bailey, the minister of the church, had made the exhibit, a horse and cart, from papier- mache and cardboard.

Friends and members of Christ Church, Milton United Reformed Church had decorated the church with flower arrangements on the theme of 'Travel'. The horse and cart illustrated Scarborough Fair.

The cart contained parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme as well as flowers. Paintings by members of Bransbury Park Art Group are also on display.

The Art & Flower Festival is open from 10 am to 4 pm. Entry and refreshments are free.

Shane telling Portsmouth's Lord Mayor how the horse and cart were made.

Any donations will be split between Tonic Music and Christmas Shoeboxes.

Shane's Grandma said, "I thought he might be bored, but there were opportunities for children to draw and have their pictures displayed and the treasure hunt kept him occupied for ages."