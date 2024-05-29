Let there be light: Care home invites local community to honour D-Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A care home in Fareham is opening its doors to the community to commemorate the Normandy landings.

On Thursday 6th June from 1.30pm – 4.15pm, Care UK's, Parker Meadows, off Redlands Lane, is holding its very own lamp lighting ceremony to remember the hundreds of thousands of brave people who took part in the largest naval, air and land operation in history.

To honour D-Day on 6th June 1944, Care UK is partnering with royal pageant master Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR, coordinator of D-Day 80 Lamp Light of Peace. Along with the three forces’ charities and the Merchant Navy Association, more than 100 care homes will take part in this nationwide tribute.

Guests can enjoy a special 1940s-themed street party with live entertainment from the popular John Royston – Ford.

Care UK's Parker Meadows is gearing up for D-Day

Matthew Smith, General Manager at Parker Meadows, said: “We’re thrilled to be marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day with the help of the community.

“Reminiscence activities are a great way for older people, especially those living with dementia, to connect with those around them and maintain a sense of identity. In the run-up to the day, residents have been sharing their own stories, and it’s been inspiring to hear everyone’s experiences and memories from wartime Britain.

“On behalf of the whole team, I’d like to extend our welcome to anyone interested in coming along for what we anticipate will be an informative and enriching day.”

To find out more about how Care UK is supporting the initiative, please visit: careuk.com/dday-80th-anniversary.

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Parker Meadows incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The home provides full-time residential care, nursing care, dementia care and respite care, in addition to independent living bungalows also on site. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.