Lewis Brownlee: ‘Beyond the Cloud’ with Xero in October Workshop!
Event Details:
- Date: Thursday, 17th October
- Time: 8.00 AM (Breakfast & Networking), 8.30-11.30 AM (Workshop & Q&A)
- Location: BizSpace, Whiteley, PO15 7FP
This workshop is perfect for business owners and individuals looking to streamline their accounting processes and gain deeper financial insights using Xero. You’ll learn from certified Xero experts and discover how Xero can simplify your financial management, handle invoices efficiently, and provide valuable insights into your business finances.
Additionally, the workshop offers a great opportunity to network with other professionals, share best practices, and explore how task automation via Dext can improve efficiencies. Attendees will also have the chance to book a free demo of Xero with our Lewis Brownlee specialists.
So, whether you're new to Xero or looking to enhance your skills, this workshop will equip you with the tools and knowledge to take your accounting beyond the cloud. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity – we look forward to seeing you there!
Book Your Free Space: Secure your spot now by booking through Eventbrite: Xero Workshop with Lewis Brownlee
Contact Information:
- Whiteley: 01489 287 782
Lewis Brownlee – partners in your success!
