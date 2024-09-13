Lineup revealed for Portsmouth's celebration of hip-hop

Rawkus City festival – being held in Portsmouth on Saturday, September 14, has revealed more on what guests can expect at the all-day hip-hop extravaganza.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marking over 51 years of hip-hop and the inclusion of ‘Breaking’ in the 2024 Olympics, the free celebration at Guildhall Square, starting at 10 am, will feature Olympic-level judges leading electrifying cyphers and dynamic workshops.

The workshops will cover a range of dance styles, including breaking, hip-hop, and freestyle, catering to all skill levels. These sessions are open to all ages, offering opportunities to learn foundational techniques, develop personal style, and improve fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the workshops, participants can dive into thrilling battles from 12 pm, including the high-energy Crew 4v4, where teams of four compete for a grand prize of £1,000. Additional prizes include £400 for the dynamic ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ 2v2 battle, and £100 for the Under-16s 1v1 showdown.

Rawkus City Hip-Hop Arts Festival

Organised by festival producers Funk Format in partnership with LOOK UP Portsmouth and supported by Arts Council England, Portsmouth City Council, Portsmouth Creates, The Guildhall Trust, Sea Dog Print Studio, and Crying Out Loud, Rawkus City aims to highlight the South Coast’s significant role in the UK hip-hop scene.

With culture, creativity, and community at the heart of the one-day festival, the Rawkus City Hip-Hop Arts Festival, curated by visionary artist and producer Sasha Biloshisky, will be hosted by multi-award-winning hip-hop dancer, teacher, coach, and choreographer JP, a B-Boy since 1999 and a member of Floor Crusaders.

Joining JP are three talented judges, including Portsmouth legend and UK breaking scene pioneer Freeze Fine, B-Girl and Ukrainian Breaking Olympian Stefani, and rising star Hiro 10 — also an Olympian representing Japan — who has gained international recognition with victories at Undisputed Masters and BfG World Series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curator of Rawkus City, Sasha Biloshisky said: “The South Coast has always been a hub for creativity, with its blend of emerging talent, grassroots venues, and strong community spirit. From supporting youth programmes to fostering artistic growth, it’s been incredibly influential.

“Rawkus Festival is another step in that direction, giving young artists the chance to showcase their skills on a professional stage. We’re also excited to carry that energy into the evening with the Movement Artist Network event at St Luke’s Church, offering even more opportunities for collaboration and development.”

For more information, please visit: https://sashabiloshisky.co.uk/project/rawkus-city/