Live wrestling show features former WWE star
The show will feature former WWE star Ayesha Raymond who took part in the Mae Young tournament. Since then she has wrestled for world of sport wrestling and across the UK, Japan and Europe.
Top stars to feature at the event include TV's Jensen Theory, Johnny Royal, James Cena, Ash Slade and many more,
The show will provide entertainment for the family to enjoy, including an over the top rope rumble match.
Venom Championship Wrestling, who will host the show, will also be raising money for charity.
Their shows have continued to be a popular attraction.
Tickets can be purchased in advance on our website at www.venomchampionshipwrestling.co.uk or on the day.