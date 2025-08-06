Local author unveils new book: “The Story of Sunya's Magic Hat” at The Retreat in New Forest

Sunya Joynes

On August 9th, The Retreat @ New Forest will host the launch of an inspiring new book, "The Story of Sunya's Magic Hat," written by local author and shaman, Lisa ‘Sunya’ Joynes.

This beautifully illustrated tale invites readers of all ages to explore the magic of the Universe and embark on a transformative journey filled with heartwarming themes and mysticism.

Lisa, who previously shared life with her husband for 35 years running a landscape-gardening business, experienced a profound spiritual awakening after his passing in January 2021. This pivotal event became a catalyst for her to embrace her calling as a shaman, marking the beginning of her journey into self-discovery and healing.

Reflecting on her journey, Lisa shares, "My husband’s transition across the veil opened my eyes to a whole new world. It felt like a wake-up call that guided me to write this book, weaving a narrative of magic and connection to the Universe."

Inspired by beloved stories like "Big Panda and Tiny Dragon" and "The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse," Lisa’s book illustrates the adventures of Sunya, a woman guided by the mystical forces around her. As she travels through the realms of life, death, and personal metamorphosis, readers are invited to experience the beauty of trusting the unseen magic that surrounds us all.

Lisa aims to assure those on their spiritual journeys that they are not alone. "Often, people think they’re losing touch with reality during their awakening," she explains. "This book is meant to validate those experiences and remind readers of the magic that exists both within and around them."

Now transformed from a dedicated gardener to an energy healer and the embodiment of the sacred clown archetype known as the "Heyoka," Lisa brings a unique perspective to her work. "The Story of Sunya's Magic Hat" is not just a charming children’s book; it’s a thoughtful guide for anyone searching for inspiration and a deeper understanding of their spiritual journey.

Lisa Joynes’ enchanting story is now available at Waterstones and online through Amazon.

For more information about her work and to follow her journey, visit her website at sunyatheshaman.co.uk and follow her on social media on TikTok @dancing_pilgrim and Facebook as Lisa Joynes.

Join us at The Retreat @ New Forest for this magical release and celebrate the gift of storytelling that connects us all!