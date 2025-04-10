Local choirs unite to entertain at the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth.

By Alison Wilson
Contributor
Published 10th Apr 2025, 09:03 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 09:12 BST
Five fantastic choirs are joining forces to showcase a spectacular afternoon of music for their ‘Colour My World’ Choir Festival.

Featuring The Portsmouth Military Wives Choir, Titchfield Festival Chorus, Beat 44 Wellbeing Choir, The Cantrelle Singers, and Sing 4 Wellbeing Choir - these fantastic local choirs will be coming together to create a spectacular afternoon of song with a variety of music from all genres.

The afternoon will also include a special debut performance by newly formed acapella group The Sonorelles.

This unforgettable concert will showcase a dynamic group of choirs, each bringing their own unique style and energy to the stage.

Portsmouth Military Wives Rehearsing For The Event.Portsmouth Military Wives Rehearsing For The Event.
Portsmouth Military Wives Rehearsing For The Event.

From heart-warming ballads to upbeat hits from the musicals, whether a fan of popular, gospel or choral music this promises to get afternoon that will leave the audience feeling inspired and uplifted.

