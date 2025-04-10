Local choirs unite to entertain at the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five fantastic choirs are joining forces to showcase a spectacular afternoon of music for their ‘Colour My World’ Choir Festival.

Featuring The Portsmouth Military Wives Choir, Titchfield Festival Chorus, Beat 44 Wellbeing Choir, The Cantrelle Singers, and Sing 4 Wellbeing Choir - these fantastic local choirs will be coming together to create a spectacular afternoon of song with a variety of music from all genres.

The afternoon will also include a special debut performance by newly formed acapella group The Sonorelles.

This unforgettable concert will showcase a dynamic group of choirs, each bringing their own unique style and energy to the stage.

Portsmouth Military Wives Rehearsing For The Event.

From heart-warming ballads to upbeat hits from the musicals, whether a fan of popular, gospel or choral music this promises to get afternoon that will leave the audience feeling inspired and uplifted.