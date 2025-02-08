Local stories of life in Portsmouth during the Blitz
With a following of over 35000 many of you might be aware of JJ's historical pages. JJ knowledge of local history, people and events sparks many a virtual discussion with local photographs and stories regularly being shared. For the past year patrons of Community Kettle Intergenerational Hub , where JJ has recently become a director., have been fortunate to experience JJ's knowledge first hand. With regular talks and a fortnightly History and Heritage group JJ plans to develop and expand offering the opportunity for local historians, enthusiasts from the community to explore , research and discuss local events, ancestry and points of interest.
It feels very poignant that JJ has chosen Portsmouth Guildhall to talk about the Blitz of Portsmouth. Like many places in Portsmouth the Guildhall was devastated during extensive bombing on the 10th January 1941. Fire caused by incendiary bombs gutted this great building.
