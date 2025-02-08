Local stories of life in Portsmouth during the Blitz

Local historian and founder of Memories of Bygones Portsmouth facebook page,John Marshallsay, is hosting a very special evening within the Lord Mayor’s Banqueting Suite at the Guildhall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a following of over 35000 many of you might be aware of JJ’s historical pages. JJ knowledge of local history, people and events sparks many a virtual discussion with local photographs and stories regularly being shared. For the past year patrons of Community Kettle Intergenerational Hub , where JJ has recently become a director., have been fortunate to experience JJ’s knowledge first hand. With regular talks and a fortnightly History and Heritage group JJ plans to develop and expand offering the opportunity for local historians, enthusiasts from the community to explore , research and discuss local events, ancestry and points of interest.

It feels very poignant that JJ has chosen Portsmouth Guildhall to talk about the Blitz of Portsmouth. Like many places in Portsmouth the Guildhall was devastated during extensive bombing on the 10th January 1941. Fire caused by incendiary bombs gutted this great building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JJ’s talk is on Friday 14th February from 7pm -9pm and is being held at the Lord Mayor’s Banqueting Suite. £10 Tickets can be purchased from Community Kettle Hub in Cosham or via text on 07956996779

Or proceeds raised will fund the development of JJs History and Heritage Group that runs fortnightly Wednesday at 7pm-9pm at Community Kettle Hub in Cosham.