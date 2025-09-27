Local young musicians set for a fundraiser in support of Palestine

Four young musicians are all set to fundraise for Palestinian aid this November at a concert organised by A/B Promotiosn

In this charity concert few young and up and coming musicians look to support, raise awareness and funds for Palestinian aid (Liam's Code Name, The Rats Are Taking Over, Bad Stunt and Kem Trales) to hopefully support those in our world who are less fortunate.

This show is taking place at AMP theatre in South Downs College hosted by A/B Promotions (Avery Bloom) on November 13. The concert also aims to bring some spotlight to the artists, exposing their music through this selfless act that they are all partaking in, hoping for a great night and an even greater turnout.

Charlie Dalby from Kem Trales had this to say: “Even pocket money can make a difference.”

They all hope to see you there and you can donate to their just giving page following the QR code and have a look at the cause at WWW.MAP.ORG.UK