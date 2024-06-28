Lonely teddies on a mission in Gosport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

CHAT2Us will be at this year’s Gosport Fun Day held by Harbour Cancer Support on June 29th at Walpole Park. CHAT2Us will be busy on their stand Marshalling 100 little hand crocheted and knitted Lonely Teddy Bears as they set out on their mission to reach out to ‘Lonely People’, to someone who cares, but just need a little encouragement to motivate them to break their isolation. Just like all of us, every bear is different, and each is being sent on their journey in a bag with a little poem and the contact details of CHAT2Us.

From the beginning of July, they will be left by CHAT2Us Volunteers around Gosport in the hope that they will all find a home with someone and will know someone was thinking of them. We hope, like the teddy bears many of us had and loved as children, they will each give someone the courage to reach out. They are small enough to go in a pocket or handbag and will always be there to comfort you each with their own personal little poem.

CHAT2Us have answered calls from other organisations and have donated over two hundred crocheted and knitted blankets, toiletries, and First Aid supplies to Ukraine since the conflict there started; used candles are also being requested now so if you have any please get in touch. A recent collection towards ladies’ toiletries raised £86.50. CHAT2Us members made more than forty corsages for youngsters attending their school leaving Prom Dance and have donated more than 2,000 knitted special bonnets, cardigans, shawls, and baby blankets which have gone to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Queen Alexandra hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CHAT2Us is a Volunteer led social group which is committed to relieving social isolation by assisting residents with information, advice and help with form filling, dealing with officialdom etc. All in total confidence either in someones’ own home or in a mutually agreed place like a library or café if preferred. If you have a problem, get in touch.

100 Lonely Teds Need a New Home

CHAT2Us also host a Monday social morning at the Henry Cook Centre-Home of Waterside Bethel, South Street, Gosport PO12 1ES. The hall boasts a free carpark via Coates Road and is open between 11am to 1pm. There is always a warm welcome, a cup of tea or coffee plus snacks. Members enjoy our varied programme of events including craft sessions, guest speakers, an opportunity to join us in twice monthly gentle exercise sessions, bring their own craft work or simply to chat to others. There is also a monthly lunch and a raffle too.