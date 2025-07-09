Luji Events to launch Spookesbury: Harvest & Haunt – Hampshire's new immersive Halloween experience

Open to all ages, Spookesbury: Harvest and Haunt brings together the very best of Halloween. Bring the family for half-term fun or gather your friends to start a new seasonal tradition. Enjoy browsing our iconic Pumpkin Shop or watch your favourite spooky films on the big screen. For our younger visitors, there is plenty to enjoy. Visit the crafts tent for pumpkin decorating and creative activities, let the little ones explore the Kids’ Adventure Playground, and take a moment for gentle Halloween tales at the Storytime Corner. As night falls, brace yourself for terrifying scare walkthroughs that will have you running straight to the Day of the Dead bar for a well-earned themed cocktail - all part of the perfect Halloween day out.

Visitors can expect a range of food and drink offerings at Spookesbury. Spookesbury will welcome visitors with a vibrant, welcoming zone complete with stylish bars, mouth-watering street food, and cosy corners where you can relax and soak up the vibe. Whether you're here for the scares or just fancy a laid-back evening with a cocktail or a hot drink in hand - there’s something for everyone.

Director of Luji Events, Lucy Watts, offers an insight into her vision for Spookesbury: “I wanted to create an event in Hampshire that captures all of this - a cosy, family-friendly experience where you can enjoy a hot chocolate, meet Halloween characters, and soak in the wholesome joy of the season. It’s a wonderful opportunity for children to make lasting memories - ones they’ll look forward to reliving year after year.”

As the sun sets, the event's three scare walkthroughs will open up to those brave enough. The haunted halls of The Sisters of Silent Mercy, the scream-filled rooms of The Final Cut with Dr Alaric Voss, and the post-apocalyptic chaos of Biohazard 31.

Lucy said: “When it came to designing the evening experiences, I knew I wanted to go all-in on the scare factor. Bringing immersive experiences to life is exactly why I started my events company. I genuinely believe that, even just for a moment, a well-crafted event can transport you to another world. Alongside the terrifying scare walk-throughs, Spookesbury invites visitors to enjoy the night with friends and family, with delicious food and drink, spooky entertainment from DJ sets to live music, and cosy firepits for marshmallow toasting and memorable photo moments.

If you're looking for half-term family activities, cosy autumnal Halloween fun, or spine-chilling night-time thrills, Spookesbury has something for everyone!

To secure your tickets, head to www.spookesbury.com/tickets

1 . Contributed Spookesbury setting out to become Hampshire's new home of Halloween! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Spookesbury brings immersive scare experiences to Wickham, Hampshire! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Spookesbury delivers three frightening scare experiences to Wickham! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed A new immersive Halloween event lands this October, offering daytime fun and nighttime frights. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales