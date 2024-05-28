Lumos Live brings Sunset Candlelight Experience to Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a successful year of indoor candlelight events, Lumos Live announces a series of outdoor sunset candlelight experiences.

On the 20th July, Lumos Live continues it’s ‘Sunset Candlelight Experiences’ for the summer at Stansted Park In Portsmouth.

The best hits from The Beatles, Elton John and Coldplay will be played surrounded by over three thousand LED candles. There will be a bar and food vendors running all evening. With support from Stansted Park, Lumos Live delivers a magical outdoor concert experience reviving local entertainment for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven summer locations confirmed. This includes Sevenoaks, Chelmsford, Bournemouth, Portsmouth, Cobham, Warwickshire & Cobham.

Sunset Candlelight Experience

Supporting charities across the UK with a percentage of profits donated from each show and promoting young musicians with paid opportunities. Lumos Live, the UK’s first independent illuminating concert experience, paying homage to the World’s best musician talent adding a modern take to classical music.

From a year of over 100 successful indoor concerts, Lumos Live announces its summer series: An Outdoor Sunset Candlelight Experience. With support from local vineyards and stately homes, Lumos Live is set to have sell out shows across the board.

The shows will consist of a three-hour long performances from a string trio playing the best hits from Hans Zimmer, Taylor Swift and Coldplay. Doors open at 6.00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event finishes at 9.45pm. All are welcome to bring picnic blankets and camping chairs to sit on. This event is for 8 years old and above.