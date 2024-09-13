Making a splash: Southampton International Boat Show opens its doors for 55th edition

Friday 13th September: Southampton International Boat Show, Britain’s biggest festival of boating and watersports, kicked off today with a spectacular performance by 16-year-old wingfoiling champion Hugo Dobrejivic. Hugo wowed audiences with flips, tricks and exciting on-the-water fun to mark the show’s opening.

The iconic marine event returned in style, promising to bigger and better than ever. The show goes beyond boats, brimming with delicious food, live entertainment and engaging activities for all its visitors. There truly is something for everyone.

Celebrating its 55th edition, the show welcomed thousands of opening day visitors to experience a huge variety of attractions, activities and the chance to explore specialist zones. Including:

The Watersports zone

Dinghy Zone

Classic Day & Boat Zone, sponsored by Classic Boat Magazine

On-the-water stage

Shipyard, delivered by GAC Pindar, a fun entertainment area for all the family to enjoy, this year headlined by DJ Chris Moyles and Ibiza Symphonic.

The 55th Southampton International Boat Show kicks off its 10-day run

Newcomers and seasoned sailors alike were drawn to the attractions, taking part in activities such as stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, dinghy sailing and yachting. All the while, they soaked up the shows vibrant, inclusive atmosphere, getting a true taste of life on the water.

Throughout the show, visitors can also attend a range of fascinating talks on the Foredeck Stage, including sailing legends, Sir Chay Blyth, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, Hannah Stodel and many more.

Plus, there are once-in-a-lifetime chances to meet stars of TV’s smash hit reality show ‘Below Deck Sailing Yachting’, including an exclusive cocktail making class with Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher, and a meet and greet with Captain Glenn Shephard, which you can buy tickets for here.

CEO of British Marine, Lesley Robinson said: “As we open the doors for our 55thedition, we are thrilled to see such large crowds on opening day, and eagerly anticipate welcoming over 100,000 visitors throughout the next ten days.

Wingfoiler Hugo Dobrijevic, puts on a show

“Our objective is to put the spotlight on the marine industry and all its opportunities, as we continue our mission to get people out onto the water. Whether you are a first timer or an experienced sailor, the show has something for everyone.

“This year, we have an incredible lineup in store including specialist zones, attractions and special guests, including HRH The Princess Royal, who joined us at the show on opening day. We also have Rufus The Hawk attending the show on Saturday 14th, to ensure that our visitors chips are protected from seagulls.”

Other features to see at this year’s show include:

'On the Water Zone’ – give dinghy sailing a go with ‘Get Afloat’ or experience sailing a yacht, a motorboat or the power of a RIB blasting around Southampton water. with ‘Try-a-boat’.

Quayside Club VIP experience – indulge in luxury with the Quayside Club VIP experience, where guests will experience the finest that the show has to offer. Nestled in a brand-new prime waterside location within Mayflower Park, treat yourself to a gourmet feast or re-charge with a coffee break at the Quayside Club VIP experience. This year’s show will be hosting award winning chef, Jonas Lodge, who has curated an exclusive, mouth-watering menu for attendees.

‘Watersports Zone’ – From stand-up paddleboards and surfboards, to wakeboards, and water-skisthe show has it all. With expert guidance on all areas, whether you are just dipping your toe in or a fanatic, there is something for everyone. You can even give it a go for free on the Watersports Lake.

Show Marina – At Europe’s largest purpose-built show marina, find more than 350 boats of all types, shapes and sizes from all over the world on display. From massive superyachts to blue water cruisers, adventure and explorer powerboats, seaworthy fishing boats, tenders and toys; the options are endless. Plus, this year the new zones on the marina will make it even easier for visitors to find their dream boat.

Foredeck Stage – home to leading experts on a whole host of topics. You’ll be able to ask the experts any question and be free to socialise with likeminded people. Look out for new speakers and talks, as well as show favourites, designed to inspire, inform, and entertain throughout the show.

Tickets are available to purchase from the Show website: southamptonboatshow.com