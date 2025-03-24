Maureen Nolan Stars in “Menopause the Musical 2” at New Theatre Royal

Despite the loss of her sister Linda, Maureen Nolan will continue in the show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The passing of Linda Nolan had a profound impact on her family, friends, and fans around the world. As a beloved member of The Nolans, Linda’s warmth, talent, and resilience touched countless lives. Linda herself starred in the previous UK and Irish tours of the original Menopause the Musical®, making this production especially poignant for her family.

Amid this loss, her sister Maureen Nolan has made the courageous decision to continue in the show throughout the upcoming UK and Irish dates of Menopause the Musical 2 – Cruising Through Menopause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Maureen, stepping onto the stage will undoubtedly be a bittersweet experience, but her determination to press on exemplifies the adage, “The show must go on.”

Menopause the Musical 2 is coming to New Theatre Royal

Reflecting on her decision to move forward with the tour, Maureen shared, “Linda was my biggest supporter, and she would want me to keep going. Performing has always been a source of strength and joy for me, and I hope to bring that same energy to audiences during this tour.”

The decision to continue with the show serves as a tribute not only to Linda’s legacy but also to the themes of resilience and camaraderie that the musical itself embodies. Menopause the Musical 2 – Cruising Through Menopause is more than just a stage production; it’s a celebration of women facing life’s challenges together with humour and grace. For audiences, it’s a chance to laugh, reflect, and find solidarity in shared experiences.

Menopause the Musical 2 – Cruising Through Menopause promises an evening of laughter, music, and heartfelt storytelling. This smash-hit sequel reunites audiences with four unforgettable characters, catching up with them five years after the original Menopause the Musical®.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starring alongside Maureen Nolan are Carli Norris (Doctors, Hollyoaks, EastEnders), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty), and West End star Daniele Coombe. Together, they deliver a performance that is as hilarious as it is relatable.

Maureen Nolan in “Menopause the Musical 2” at New Theatre Royal

The production takes viewers on a high-seas adventure where tales of life, love, and loss are shared with humour and sincerity. From hot flushes and mood swings to memory lapses and weight gain, Cruising Through Menopause offers a reassuring and entertaining exploration of the “joys” of menopause.

The show celebrates the enduring power of friendship and self-discovery, all set to a soundtrack of side-splitting parodied hits that will have audiences laughing, cheering, and maybe even shedding a tear.

The production’s unique blend of comedy and camaraderie has struck a chord with audiences worldwide, making it a beloved staple of musical theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an age advisory of 16+, Menopause the Musical 2 is a heartfelt tribute to the trials and triumphs of middle age, promising an unforgettable evening for all who attend. The musical’s relatable humour and touching moments resonate deeply, ensuring that it remains a cherished experience for audiences everywhere.

The cast, featuring a mix of television veterans and stage stars, brings a wealth of talent and charisma to their roles. Carli Norris, known for her work on Doctors, Hollyoaks, and EastEnders, delivers a performance filled with charm and comedic timing. Rebecca Wheatley, beloved for her role in Casualty, adds a relatable touch, while West End star Daniele Coombe showcases her theatrical prowess. Together with Maureen Nolan, they create an ensemble that is both dynamic and deeply engaging.

Whether you’re revisiting the characters or discovering them for the first time, Menopause the Musical 2 promises to leave a lasting impression. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this remarkable journey.

Menopause the Musical 2 will be at New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth on Saturday 5th April. Book your tickets here - https://www.newtheatreroyal.com/performances/menopausemusical2/