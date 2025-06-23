Meet children’s TV favourite - Duggee at The Watercress Line

The Watercress Line in Hampshire will be welcoming CBeebies’ favourite Duggee on 28 and 29 June – and young fans are invited to play!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children can meet and have their photo taken with the fun-loving star of the popular Hey Duggee animated TV series at set times throughout the day. The family day out includes unlimited rides on board the heritage railway’s steam trains between Alresford and Alton, stopping off at Ropley Station for the Duggee Meet and Greet.

There will plenty to keep young visitors entertained with Hey Duggee colouring sheets; outdoor games in the picnic area; badge-making workshops and the Young Engineers activity trail. Have fun in the locomotive playground; travel on the miniature railway and explore the Carriage workshop and Engineering viewing galleries.

The Watercress Line’s CEO, Rebecca Dalley, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join Duggee for fun at The Watercress Line

“We’re thrilled that Duggee is coming to see us at The Watercress Line. He’s a hugely popular character on CBeebies, and we know children - and their grown-ups - will be so excited to meet him in person.

“With steam train rides, hands-on activities, and Duggee himself, it’s set to be a fantastic family day out full of fun, laughter, and lasting memories.”

Book your tickets in advance: https://watercressline.co.uk/special-days/hey-duggee-meet-greet