Meet the carol singing mice which have set up home in a church

A group of knitted mice characters can be found at St John's Church, Fareham for the pleasure of visitors this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All made from materials and yarn sourced from local charity shops, visitors are being invited to pop along to see the mice and join in with the festive activities at the church.

This includes family friendly services at 10.30am on Sunday mornings; coffee and cake on Tuesday mornings; Christmas Carol's on December 22 at 6.30pm with mulled wine and mince pies, a children's Christingle at 4pm Christmas Eve and a Christmas Day service at 10am.

A spokesperson for the church in Michael's Grove said: “We love to see children and don't mind noise so pop in and see the mice and find a warm welcome.”