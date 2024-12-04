Meet the carol singing mice which have set up home in a church
All made from materials and yarn sourced from local charity shops, visitors are being invited to pop along to see the mice and join in with the festive activities at the church.
This includes family friendly services at 10.30am on Sunday mornings; coffee and cake on Tuesday mornings; Christmas Carol's on December 22 at 6.30pm with mulled wine and mince pies, a children's Christingle at 4pm Christmas Eve and a Christmas Day service at 10am.
A spokesperson for the church in Michael's Grove said: “We love to see children and don't mind noise so pop in and see the mice and find a warm welcome.”