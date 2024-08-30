Meet your emergency services heroes at Port Solent’s fun 999 day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get up close to police cars, ambulances, fire engines and many more exciting emergency vehicles and meet your emergency heroes at Port Solent’s 999 Day on Saturday 7th September.

From 10am to 4pm , the event will unfold in the first car park of the Port Solent site. This year's 999 Day is set to offer a unique opportunity for visitors of all ages to explore and interact with an impressive line up of emergency vehicles, both iconic and modern.

Visitors will gain a real insight into the brilliant work of the South's emergency services, with the chance to inspect the vehicles on display and meet those who work for Hampshire Fire and Rescue, Raynet ( Emergency Communications Service), Hampshire Police, the RNLI, South Coast Ambulance Service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

There's also the chance to;-

Port Solent 999 Day

-Marvel at an impressive line- up of American police Cars and vintage emergency vehicles.

-Meet MOD police

-Experience handling a fire hose

-Discover Life-saving skills with SCAS and learn about air ambulance operations

-See the RNLI lifeboat and understand their vital maritime rescus role

-Witness the Bomb Disposal squad's expertise

-Enjoy face painting and become your favourite hero for the day.

Port Solent's Lisa Fowler said "Come along to Port Solent's fantastic 999 day on 7th September, this annual event always draws a great crowd, and this years will be no exception with a great line- up of emergency vehicles and amazing activities on offer.

visitors will also have the opportunity to meet and chat with the people who are sometimes at the sharp end of emergency situations"

Visitors should be aware that some of the emergency vehilces may not be on show for the 999 day if they are called out to deal with an emergency on the day.

For more information on Port Solent visit www.portsolent.com