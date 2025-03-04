Melanie Bracewell on touring, panel shows, and life on the road

New Zealand comedian Melanie Bracewell has been making waves across the UK with her latest tour, bringing her signature wit and observational humour to audiences up and down the country. Express FM presenter Paul Marsh caught up with her to talk about life on the road, British winters, and the quirks of comedy across different cultures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Settling into the UK

Fresh off the back of several sell-out shows, Melanie is embracing her time in Britain—despite the less-than-tropical temperatures.

“It’s absolutely freezing!” she laughs. “I had a great puffer jacket, but I left it on a train. And it wasn’t even mine to begin with! Someone left it at my house, never claimed it, so I just started wearing it. I guess that’s karma for you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Express FM's Paul Marsh

A quick stop at a high-street retailer later, and she was back on track—albeit with a strong reminder that UK winters are no joke.

Touring Far and Wide

Bracewell’s tour has taken her to a mix of well-known and lesser-visited towns, something she’s particularly enjoyed.

“London was great—it sold out! But 95% of the crowd were Aussies and Kiwis, so it almost felt like a home gig,” she says. “But it’s been brilliant to visit smaller places where people are just looking for a fun night out. In some towns, I’ll get people coming up to me afterwards saying, ‘I had no idea who you were, I just saw it in the local paper and thought I’d give it a go!’ That’s a great feeling.”

Melanie Bracewell

This spontaneity, she says, is something she doesn’t see as much back home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In New Zealand, people don’t really buy tickets on the door. They either plan ahead or don’t come at all. So, it’s been refreshing to see people here just take a chance.”

Juggling TV and Touring

When she’s not performing stand-up, Bracewell is a regular on TV, including Australian panel show The Cheap Seats. But balancing the two isn’t easy.

“I do about 30 weeks a year of The Cheap Seats, and because it’s a topical show, I can’t just disappear for months at a time,” she explains. “That’s why I’m here in the middle of winter—it’s the only time I can fit it in!”

Despite the hectic schedule, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love keeping busy. If I stop for too long, I have to deal with my thoughts, and nobody wants that!” she jokes.

UK vs NZ Comedy

Bracewell has noticed some differences in audience reactions between the UK and her home country.

“The volume of laughs is the same, but different jokes land in different ways,” she says. “For example, I once did a joke about meeting a Jenny and a Craig, thinking people would get the reference to Jenny Craig—the weight-loss company. But it turns out you don’t have that here! Someone in the audience shouted, ‘We’ve got Slimming World!’ and I had to rethink the whole bit.”

Looking Ahead

With more UK dates ahead and some upcoming appearances on British panel shows, Bracewell’s schedule remains packed. But there’s always room for a bit of downtime—when she can get it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I say ‘downtime,’ but with the time difference, I’m constantly getting emails in the middle of the night from Australia and New Zealand. Just as I’m about to sleep, my inbox fills up. It’s chaos, but I wouldn’t change it.”

And for those wondering—yes, she is as tall as she looks on TV.

“People always Google my height. I’m 6’1” or 6’2” depending on the shoes, and it always surprises people. I don’t know what to tell you—I’m just a giant!”

Melanie Bracewell is appearing at The Wedgewood Rooms on Thursday 6th March.

The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

Thu, Mar 6, 2025 7:00 PM

Ticket line and more information, here