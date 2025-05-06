Miller & Carter Southampton unveils brand-new look following major transformation

Revealing its spectacular latest look to the people of Southampton, the new Miller & Carter has created 10 new jobs for the local area. With the new positions being a mix of front of house staff, management, and kitchen staff, bringing the number of local staff working at the restaurant to 70 in total.

With a stylish and inviting contemporary design, the renovation has completely transformed the restaurant, giving it a fresh and modern look.

At Miller & Carter Southampton, guests can enjoy the same steak dishes they know and love in renovated surroundings with modern and sophisticated interiors, giving the restaurant a new lease of life.

The new look Miller & Carter Southampton seats 190 covers in a mix of bar and restaurant covers, both in the main dining and bar areas, with additional seating for 48 covers in the outside garden area. Additionally, the restaurant has a refreshed patio area which is ideal for al fresco dining in the summer months. The addition of new heaters means guests will also be able to dine al fresco long after summer ends.

Miller & Carter Southampton is more than just a destination for fine dining, it’s also a community hub where friends, family and colleagues can come together, whether it’s for a quick drink after work or a meal to celebrate a birthday or anniversary.

Awarded with the ‘The Masters of Steak’ award from the prestigious Craft Guild of Chefs, the beef is truly a labour of love. Visitors to the updated Miller & Carter Southampton can enjoy prime 30 day aged British & Irish steak dishes all carefully butchered and cooked to perfection.

The guests at Miller & Carter Southampton can expect the best when visiting the restaurant with 14 fantastic steak cuts to choose from including a Chateaubriand 16oz sharing steak, T-bone 20oz and award-winning UK & Irish 30 day aged Ribeye 12oz, with of course the signature ‘steak experience’ on every plate served where every steak comes complete with their signature steak sauce, a classic wedge, and a side-all included in the price.

What’s more, there are plenty of other delicious dishes for guests to enjoy from Their new Burrata & Heirloom Tomatoes, Soy & Mirin Pork Belly starters, Pan-Roasted Cod, Crispy Duck & Mango Salad, and Beef Brisket & Short Rib Mac & Cheese. As well as beloved classics such as their 8oz 30-day aged UK & Irish Fillet Steak, Miller’s Steakhouse Dirty Burger, and Pan-Roasted Lamb Rump. Vegetarian options are also available, including the new side dish Tuscan-Style Butternut Squash, Sunshine Plant Burger, and Spinach, Feta, Lemon & Garlic Filo-Topped Pie.

Miller & Carter Southampton also offers an indulgent Sunday sharing board. The Sunday sharing board is a brand-new experience that adds a touch of luxury to your Sunday dining. Guests can enjoy cuts of meat including Succulent Roast Shropshire Chicken, Flavour Packed Lamb Rump, and indulgent sides such as Camembert Mash, Yorkshire Puddings and unlimited Sauteed Greens all topped off with unlimited Beef Dripping Gravy.

Guests can also complement their meal with a selection of expertly crafted cocktails and irresistible desserts, such as sharing dessert Carter’s Signature Chocolate Bar, Double Belgian Chocolate Brownie, and Banoffee Pie.

Commenting on the steakhouse’s latest look, general manager, James Wright, said: “The team and I are incredibly proud of the new look, and we’re thrilled to welcome everyone to experience the refurbished Miller & Carter Southampton.”

“Our team is passionate about steak — it is what we do best — and we’re looking for like-minded individuals to join us. If you’re as obsessed with steak as we are, we would love to hear from you! We are always on the lookout for enthusiastic people to join our team and proudly become one of our ‘Steak Geeks."

To reserve a table at the new look Miller & Carter Southampton visit its website.