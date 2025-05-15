Mini Cooper Register all set for Beaulieu Show

Open to all Minis, classic and modern, the theme for the day will be 60th anniversary of the Monte Carlo Rally win by Mini Cooper S, AJB 44B, driven by Timo Makinen and club honorary member Paul Easter.

Normally housed as part of a display at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon, the car will be the star of this year's show and follows on from last year when the first of the three Monte Carlo winning Minis, 33 EJB, made an appearance.

The club celebrates its 40th anniversary next year but, with the 1966 winning car controversially disqualified, its sequence of displaying winning Minis from 60 years ago will be broken although, hopefully, will resume in 2027.

Last year, the show attracted over 2,000 visitors. There will be trade stands, trunk traders and the ever-expanding concours competition. Other Mini clubs will again be out in force with reservations for over 350 cars made by the end of March.

Visitors can take advantage of the discounted advance ticket price available until 4pm on Friday, June 6, and can book via the Beaulieu website: www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/mini-cooper-register-rally/

Showgoers will have access to the whole Beaulieu attraction including the National Motor Museum and its latest display Icons of F1 (opening 24th May), Palace House, Beaulieu Abbey, Monorail, Secret Army Exhibition, the new interactive feature display ‘We Had One Of Those’, Brabazon Restaurant and Little Beaulieu, the adventure playground.

