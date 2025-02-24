Miss Great Britain Hampshire 2025

Apply Now! Could you be the next Miss Hampshire? We are the official qualifier for Miss Great Britain!

Miss Great Britain is the oldest and most prestigious pageant in the UK and welcomes women from all backgrounds. With no restrictions on age, background, marital and parental status, it's fast becoming the most modern-day pageant in the UK.

The prestigious event will take place at the Novotel Hotel in Southampton. Before the event, each of the girls have invested their time and effort into supporting the two nominated charities, promoting the sponsors, working in their communities and on their passions as well as helping to build the brand of Miss Great Britain Hampshire.

Before the big reveal, the beautiful hopefuls will take part in a one-to-one judges interview, dazzling fashion wear, swimwear and evening wear round for their last chance to impress the judging panel. The judging panel consists of five professionals from various industries and all extremely reputable within their field.

This year, Miss Great Britain has chosen to support charitable organisation A-Sisterhood, and nationwide charity Cancer Research UK. Over £350,000 has so far been raised in recent years for our chosen charities with the hope of exceeding that on the night.

Hosting this year's event is the current reigning Miss Great Britain, Ava Louise Morgan.The winner of Miss Great Britain Hampshire will receive an abundance of exciting prizes including;

Entry fee and accommodation for the national finals of Miss Great Britain in October in Leicester.

A donated dress to wear at the national finals by Dress to Go Botley

A champagne afternoon tea at Harbour Hotel & spa in Southampton

A skincare package from Dr Xavier's clinic including -

Skin analysis with our Observ™ Imaging Camera-Dermalux LED light Therapy PhotoFacial-Radiance Hydrating Sheet Mask home facial-Luxurious Moisturiser 🤍 A prize with over £125

Earrings from Earring Envy

Tan package products from Glow Hut tanning

Coaching from Sofia Mayers Pageant Coach

A winners photoshoot with hair and make up included

A directors dinner at a local restaurant

Plus lots of other prizes and media appearances!

The Miss Hampshire finals will take place on July 20 at The Novotel hotel, Southampton- Tickets are available now at Eventbrite and is an event open to the public on a strict ticket-only basis.

APPLY NOW! You could be the next Miss Hampshire!

The National Final of the Miss Great Britain competition will then take place on Friday, October 17 at the Athena in Leicester.

Tickets are available now at www.missgreatbritainofficial.co.uk

