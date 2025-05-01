Music, fun and entertainment for the whole family at St Vincent Sixth Form College’s fourth free Summer Fest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Vincent Sixth Form College’s fourth free to enter family Summer Fest will once again combine music, food and entertainment next month.

The popular Gosport community event is on Saturday, June 7, from 10am to 4pm, and will feature performances from music students, food, games, and activities for all ages.

The hugely successful event brings college students, staff and the local community together. This year's event promises to offer even more fun, with more than 30 stallholders set to line the college grounds. Visitors can pop along on their own or with friends and family to check out what's on offer or just relax in a deck chair. There will be food and drink to cater for all tastes, including a fully licensed bar.

Executive Principal Andy Grant is as enthusiastic about the event as ever. “We are delighted to be hosting our fourth Summer Fest, it is a privilege for us to welcome the community into the college to experience and celebrate with our students and staff,” he said.

Crowds at last year’s St Vincent Sixth Form College Summer Fest

“Last year we had a fantastic event with around 2,000 people on site enjoying themselves with their families. We are proud to be part of the Gosport community providing both academic and vocational courses and I’m very grateful to all of the students and staff who support and make it a success.”

Following the success of last month's Hobby Con, which showcased students’ interests, students from the School of Personalised Learning will be back in action, raising money to support their activities.

Summer Fest is fast becoming a staple of the Gosport summer. Mayor Elect Councillor Kirsten Bradley and her Consort, Mr Jon Bradley, will be opening the event at 10am, and said they are aware of just how important the event is to the local community and profile of the college.

“I am really looking forward to the Summer Fest,” he said. “It’s great to see so many local talented people bringing life into the community. The countdown is on in my calendar and set to be a wonderful day as always, where St Vincent Sixth Form College do themselves and Gosport proud.”

Visitors can park in the main car park on Mill Lane while those requiring disabled parking access can park via the Forton Road entrance. The college can only welcome service dogs to the event.

For more information about the event contact [email protected].

Find out more about the college and the courses it offers at stvincent.ac.uk.