Must-see films to look out for at Vue Portsmouth in 2025

As the year draws to a close, film fans can rest assured there’s a lot of big screen magic to look forward to at Vue Portsmouth in 2025.

Carrying over the trend from 2024 (think Gladiator 2 and Dune: Part II), there’s plenty of highly anticipated sequels arriving over the next 12 months.

Arriving Valentine’s Day, British cultural icon and hopeless romantic Bridget Jones will be returning in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, where we find out titular character navigating single life and motherhood after the loss of her husband, Mr Darcy.

Also flying onto screens is Captain America: Brave New World, where Cap finds himself in the middle of an international incident and the superhero must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan.

Hitting screens from 25 May is the ultimate action hero, Tom Cruise, in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The eighth instalment in the series sees Ethan Hunt and his allies attempt to defeat Gabriel and destroy the Entity.

Also heading back to the big screen in 2025 is Jurassic Park: Rebirth and Fantastic Four: The First Steps, with the relaunch seeing Pedro Pascal step into the role of Mr Fantastic.

Younger viewers and families have a lot to look forward to in 2025, including live-action films of iconic video game Minecraft (4 April) and classic animated title How to Train Your Dragon (13 June).

It’s set to be a big year for music on the big screen too, as later in the year, MJ fans can expect the highly anticipated biopic of music legend in Michael, and the concluding part of this year’s biggest musical moment arrives in November, Wicked: For Good.

The big screen isn’t just for blockbusters either, with Vue continuing to bring much-loved classics back to the big screen. In 2025 film fans can look forward to a selection of David Fincher’s greatest works being screen, as well as the OG Bridget Jones Trilogy and much more.

Theatre lovers can expect another year full of the best British theatre productions, including National Theatre Live’s The Importance of Being Earnest and Dr Strangelove. Also arriving from the stage is the Royal Opera’s Swan Lake and David Tenant as Macbeth.

Lee Kemp, General Manager of Vue Portsmouth, said: “Looking ahead to 2025, it’s clear that fans of the big screen are going to be spoilt for choice. From family favourites to high-octane sequels to musical moments and incredible live productions, there’s something for everyone. Expect familiar faces (and some new ones too) in what is looking to be an eclectic mix of content.”