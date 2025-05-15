New café session launching in Gosport this May for people living with Parkinson’s

A new cafe session is launching in Gosport this week for local people with Parkinson's.

A new monthly café session for people living with Parkinson’s and their loved ones is launching in Gosport on Friday 16 May. It will take place from 10:30am to 12pm at Henry Cook Centre, South Street, PO12 1ES.

The café sessions will take place at the same time on the third Friday of the monththereafter and no booking is required. Light refreshments are available for a small donation and there is free parking at the venue.

Jaqueline Fisher, who approached Parkinson’s UK to help set up the café and is now a volunteer, said:

“The Gosport Parkinson’s Café will help people with Parkinson’s and their carers to share their individual experiences, offer advice and information, as well as support one another.”

Leigh-Beth Stroud, Area Development Manager - South East at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“Being diagnosed with Parkinson's can be a shock, and adapting to life with the condition is challenging for both the person affected and their loved ones.

"However, we know that getting the right information and support at the right time can make a significant difference. That's why our local groups and networks are so crucial for people in Gosport. It's vital that we support everyone affected by Parkinson's so that together, we can help each person feel empowered to regain control of their life with Parkinson's.”

Parkinson's is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time. It’s the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK. It has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

Parkinson’s UK is the charity that’s here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

For more information about the café, contact Leigh-Beth Stroud, Area Development Manager - South East at Parkinson’s UK at [email protected] or on 07955 267 385.