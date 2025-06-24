New classic car park to feature at Iconic Beaulieu International Autojumble

The Classic Car Park will feature a stunning selection of motors displayed against the picturesque backdrop of the Beaulieu grounds across the two-day event. With a fresh display of classics on show both days, judges will pick a daily Show Favourite and the winner will take home a trophy.

Owners of vehicles built in 2000 or earlier, regardless of make, model, or condition, are invited to showcase their pride and joy as part of this exciting display. As an added benefit, participants will enjoy direct access to the vibrant Autojumble from within the display area, making it easy to explore everything the event has to offer. What’s more, Classic Car Park tickets include full access to the Beaulieu attraction, so they can make the most of their visit. Tickets are available until 2pm on 29th August or until capacity limits are reached, so early booking is advised to avoid disappointment!

Classic Car Park Participant Tickets are available now at: www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/international-autojumble/classic-car-park/

The International Autojumble is best known for its bustling stands filled with a wide array of rare and hard-to-find spare parts. The event is perfect for those working on a motoring project, collecting automobilia or simply passionate about motoring. With knowledgeable stallholders on hand, the stands offer a great opportunity to gain expert advice, uncover hidden gems and pick up some great bargains.

In recent years, the huge outdoor sale has expanded its offerings to include a wide variety of vintage items as well. From retro clothes to vintage homeware, there’s plenty to discover for visitors less focused on automotive goods.

The fun doesn’t stop in the fields, the event also expands into the Beaulieu Arena and surrounding area with some superb features. Bonhams | Cars Auction will be back with more stunning collectors’ vehicles up for bidding on Saturday 6th September. The elegant selection will include a 1926 Renault 40CV Limousine, with plenty more to be announced. A wide variety of automobilia will also be up for auction on Friday 5th September. To attend the auction, visitors will need to purchase a catalogue by either contacting Bonhams or purchasing one from visitor reception on Friday 5th or Saturday 6th September.

The Automart is the perfect place for showgoers to browse for their dream motor or next automotive project. Those looking to sell their car or bike have an unbeatable opportunity to showcase their vehicle to thousands of eager buyers. Plus, a space in the Automart includes full access to the Autojumble and the entire Beaulieu attraction across both action-packed days. For pristine classics, the Dealermart also offers a great range of vehicles for sale from traders.

Advance one and two-day visitor tickets are available to book now. A limited number of premium tickets are also now on sale, offering exclusive benefits such as priority parking, early entry into the showground and a complimentary showguide. For full details and to book your tickets, visit www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/international-autojumble/tickets/. For Exhibitor bookings, visit www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/international-autojumble/exhibitors/ or contact the events team at [email protected] or 01590 614614.

Tickets for Beaulieu’s International Autojumble include full access to the entire Beaulieu attraction, including the National Motor Museum. Visitors can explore its latest display Icons of F1 showcasing legendary Formula 1 cars from throughout the years. Showgoers can also explore Palace House, where newly refurbished rooms are open to the public for the first time this year, 13th-century Beaulieu Abbey, Monorail, Secret Army Exhibition, Brabazon Restaurant and Little Beaulieu, the adventure play area. Plus, Beaulieu’s new feature display We Had One Of Those where visitors can relive the cars from their past.

