New for 2025: Beaulieu’s National Motor Museum unveils nostalgic interactive attraction We Had One of Those.

Located just outside the National Motor Museum, We Had One of Those is a hands-on tribute to the vehicles and memories that shaped generations. From the family cars that filled Britain’s roads to the pop-culture that defined each era, this new attraction is set to be enjoyed by visitors of all ages.

Get up close to an impressive collection of much-loved motoring icons from the past, including the ever-reliable Morris Minor and the Austin Allegro, the car everyone loved to hate.

Explore classics like the original VW Beetle, the Vauxhall Cavalier and the Ford Mondeo, as well as favourites from the noughties including the MG ZS, which will be sure to turn heads. Beyond the cars themselves, a carefully curated selection of memorabilia from each decade invites memories and conversations to flow across generations.

We Had One of Those is a new experiential attraction at Beaulieu. Visitors will be actively encouraged to get involved with the cars; open the doors, sit in the seats, get their hands on the steering wheels and interact with the retro buttons and dials.

The vehicles will give you the feeling of going back in time with the scent of well-worn seats being just as you remember, and the clunky sound of an old car door almost guaranteed to spark those memories. Grab the whole family, take a seat inside, and recreate the images of family road trips gone-by.

Head of Visitor Experience & Operations, Jon Tee, shares Beaulieu’s excitement: “We Had One of Those is more than just a motoring attraction at Beaulieu. Whether you’re reminiscing about childhood road trips or introducing younger generations to the past, this attraction is sure to spark fond memories and create new ones. We really welcome visitors to interact with the cars in every way possible and share with us their memories of the past.”

Jon Murden, Chief Executive of the National Motor Museum says: “The National Motor Museum is renewing its focus on the social and cultural history of the motor vehicle, backed up by new exhibitions and displays, and online content. The We Had One of Those experience will allow visitors to renew their memories by sitting in the cars of their youth – an element of nostalgia that we know is popular with our visitors.”

Beaulieu invites visitors to be one of the first to see this brand-new attraction when it opens in time for the Easter holidays. So, dig out your old photo albums, gather your loved ones, and come ready to say, “I remember when we had one of those!”.

Plus, there’s lots more at Beaulieu for the whole family to get stuck into during the Easter holidays between April 5 to 21. Hop into spring and celebrate Easter with our popular motoring parades, a new trail for kids to follow around the grounds, phantasmagorical rides in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang*, bonnets galore and impressive newly refurbished rooms of Palace House

As with all Beaulieu attractions, We Had One of Those is included in a general admission ticket, offering visitors access to the National Motor Museum, Palace House, Beaulieu Abbey, Little Beaulieu adventure play area, rides on the Monorail and Veteran Bus and more.

Visit www.beaulieu.co.uk for more information.

*Extra charges apply

