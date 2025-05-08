New Forest Folklore and Formula 1: Beaulieu's Action-Packed May Half-Term Awaits.

Step into the world of legendary cars and celebrate Icons of F1in the National Motor Museum’s new must-see display. Marking 75 years since the first Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship in 1950, the special display will bring together historic Formula 1 racing cars, each representing a decade of technical development in the motorsport's renowned history.

This unmissable display offers a rare chance to see some of the most iconic Formula 1 cars up close, all in one place. For an extra thrill, visitors can get behind the wheel of a professional racing simulator that F1 drivers use and experience the adrenaline of driving a lap around Silverstone. The fastest lap each month will win a monthly prize.*

If you’re looking for more interactive motoring experiences then be sure to head to Beaulieu’s latest attraction, located just outside the National Motor Museum. We Had One of Those allows visitors to sit inside iconic vehicles from the 1960s through to the 2000s and relive those special family road trips. With 10 nostalgic vehicles on display, you’ll be sure to evoke heartwarming memories and make new ones to cherish.

For those keen to explore the great outdoors during Spring, a wander along the Mill Pond Walk is a must as it’s brought to life with enchanting willow figures that tell the tales of New Forest folklore. Create magical memories as you explore Beaulieu's glorious grounds and gardens and keep an eye out for charming witches, fairies and dragons as well as other delicate New Forest hares, owls, deer, pheasants and horses dotted along the pathways. Hear the captivating stories of mythical figures who are believed to have once resided nearby including the guardian of the New Forest and the Bisterne dragon, whose legend now lies at Bolton's Bench in Lyndhurst, just a stone's throw away from Beaulieu.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Visitors are invited to meet Lord Montagu’s Falconer as he returns with remarkable demonstrations of ancient falconry techniques. Join him as he shares insights into his timeless craft in the Beaulieu Abbey Cloister, then head to the lawns of Palace House and see his majestic birds spread their wings and take to the sky! While you’re at Palace House, be sure to explore the history of the Montagu Family’s grand country home and meet friendly costumed staff ready to show you how life was below the stairs. Don’t forget to head upstairs and visit newly opened rooms which were once part of Lord Montagu’s private apartment. The rooms have been refurbished as part of a project with the interior design department at Solent University in Southampton.

Everyone’s favourite ‘fine-four-fendered-friend’ is also available for phantasmagorical rides around the grounds! During weekends and selected days during school holidays, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will take you on a magical ride from the National Motor Museum down to Palace House for photo opportunities of a day you’ll never forget!**

If the kids still need to burn off steam, pay a visit to Beaulieu's popular adventure play area Little Beaulieu! With so much to keep the little ones entertained, from a zipwire, swings and slides to hidden passageways and a tree-top boardwalk, imaginations will run wild while parents can relax in the family-friendly seating area.

Beaulieu is for together days. May half-term activities are included in a general admission ticket to Beaulieu. Visit www.beaulieu.co.uk for more information and to book your tickets now.

*Height and weight limits apply. This experience is an additional charge and can be booked upon arrival to Beaulieu on a first-come first-served basis.

**This experience cannot not take place during wet weather conditions or on busy event days, is an additional charge and can be booked upon arrival to Beaulieu on a first-come first-served basis.

