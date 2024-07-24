New gym set to open in Fareham six months after successful launch of running club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ollie Cushion aged only 26 plans to open his very own gym on July 26, just six months after starting his FREE run club.

Ollie previously worked at a local gym where it was often brought to his attention, much like the majority of the population this year, that the local community were keen to get into running. However, people had voiced to Ollie that their lack of experience and anxiety around the subject had put them off, and people felt run clubs in the area seemed too advanced, focusing on speed rather than progress.

Ollie has quite a large following in the area due to his very personal personality and on January 26th 2024, Ollie posted on his social media that he was heading out for a 5k run from the Cams Mill pub in Fareham. He had advertised that it was going to be at a beginners pace, with regular walks, and was to be treated more as a social than a form of exercise, in the hope to entice those that are normally intimidated.

That evening six people turned up to Cams Mill pub to join Ollie on his social 5k. I must add here that even if one person had shown up that night it would have felt like Christmas Day to him, as that’s just the person he is, destined to make a difference in people’s lives.

Ollie's run club

As a result of that night, Ollie created “Cams Run Club, more than just a run club” on Instagram. He has hosted this Run every Thursday evening since in rain or shine and it now attracts over 70 runners a week, consisting of people from all over Hampshire and people that had once never run before discovering ollie on Instagram.

Week by week Ollie’s run club following has just continuously grown, he has hosted pizza and goody bags evenings all funded through his own earnings and prepared in his free time. He now also hosts longer runs every Sunday morning as those same people that had once never even run 5k are now capable of half marathon distances, thanks to him.

Ollie’s Run Club tagline is “more than just a run club” as he is far more community orientated than fitness, as he prides himself in combining fitness and fun to appeal to all shapes, sizes, ages and abilities. After his runs people are never in a hurry to leave, whether it’s sticking around for drinks at the pub on a Thursday or breakfast and a coffee on Sunday, what Ollie has created is magical.

On June 11th Ollie announced his next chapter “Train Yard, more than just a gym.” After seeing the attraction his run club got and the gap in the market for that community driven gym Ollie is now putting his heart, soul and every penny he has to his name into opening his very own gym that provides exactly that.