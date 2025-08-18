New MenWalkTalk group launches in Portsmouth to support men’s wellbeing
The next walk takes place on Saturday, 31 August at 10am, led by volunteer walk-leader Michael, starting from the Coffee Cup Café on Eastney Esplanade (just east of St George’s Road junction). Ample parking is available nearby and can be paid for via the RingGo App. For easy directions, the What3Words location is ///event.mass.start.
MenWalkTalk is a charity dedicated to reducing isolation and promoting positive mental health among men. With more than 7000 people losing their lives to suicide each year in the UK, three out of four of them were male.
Suicide remains the single biggest killer of men under 50. MenWalkTalk walks provide a simple but powerful way to tackle these devastating statistics by creating spaces for conversation, connection and support.
Michael, who will be leading the Portsmouth walk, said: “It’s not about fitness or distance – it’s about being alongside others, having a chat, and knowing you don’t have to go through life’s challenges alone.”
Founded in Littlehampton, MenWalkTalk has grown into a network of free walks across the country, each one run by volunteers passionate about supporting others. The charity’s ethos is clear: “Supporting Wellbeing, Building Communities.”
The Portsmouth walk is open to men of all ages and backgrounds – whether you’re looking for a space to offload, to meet new people, or simply to enjoy a walk by the sea.
MenWalkTalk relies on donations to keep its walks running and to bring them to more communities across the UK. Every contribution makes a difference, helping to train and support volunteer walk-leaders, raise awareness so more men know the walks exist, and provide the resources needed to keep both volunteers and participants safe, connected, and part of a welcoming community.
To support the Portsmouth walk and the wider work of MenWalkTalk, please visit: menwalktalk.co.uk/donate or If you’d like to become a regular giver and support MenWalkTalk’s work every month, please click here: justgiving.com/charity/menwalktalk?msockid=22a7fed621c765582970eb1020a4643c