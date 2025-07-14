New Theatre Royal announces Autumn 2025 tribute line-up

The Autumn programme includes:

The Ultimate Tribute to Queen - Saturday 13th September at 7:30pm

Get ready for a two-hour live extravaganza featuring the greatest hits from Queen. This energetic performance by UK Queen is a must-see for all fans. Expect an unforgettable evening filled with iconic tracks like Bohemian Rhapsody and We Will Rock You.

The Simon and Garfunkel Story - Wednesday 17th September at 7:30pm

This globally successful show combines live music with original film footage to capture the essence of Simon & Garfunkel. With hits like Bridge Over Troubled Water and Mrs. Robinson, this production is a true celebration of their legendary partnership.

The Take That Experience - Thursday 18th September at 7:30pm

Celebrate 30 years of Take That’s timeless music with this incredible tribute act. Featuring acclaimed vocal performances, stunning choreography, replica costumes and iconic dance routines, The Take That Experience recreates the magic of Take That live on stage with their ‘Greatest Hits Tour’.

Rocket Man – A Tribute to Sir Elton John - Friday 3rd October at 7:30pm

Join audiences for a magical night celebrating the musical brilliance of Sir Elton John. This vibrant show recreates Elton’s iconic hits, including Your Song, Crocodile Rock, and I’m Still Standing, complete with dazzling costumes and spectacular piano solos.

Whitney - The Candlelight Concert - Saturday 4th October at 7:30pm

Prepare for an electrifying night of Whitney Houston’s music through this breathtaking tribute. With a candlelit backdrop and stunning vocals, enjoy her timeless hits like I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, and One Moment in Time performed with the dynamic presence of a live band.

A Tribute to the Carpenters - Thursday 23rd October at 7:30pm

Celebrate the sweet melodies of Karen and Richard Carpenter brought to life by West-End musicians and vocalists with famous hits like Close to You, Top of the World, Rainy Days and Mondays, Please Mr Postman, Goodbye to Love and manymore. A Tribute to the Carpenters recreates the soundtrack of our lives.

Money for Nothing - Dire Straits Tribute Show - Thursday 6th November at 7:30pm

Promising an authentic tribute to Dire Straits with all-time favourites such as Money for Nothing, Romeo and Juliet, and Sultans of Swing, prepare to be captivated by the authentic sounds of one of the most successful rock bands of all time. Audiences will be treated to those soaring guitar solos and instantly recognisable riffs by an incredibly talented band in a musical encounter they will never forget.

The World Famous Elvis Show (Starring Chris Connor) - Friday 7th November at 7:30pm

Direct from the West End, this is a magnificent theatre production, starring and produced by world renowned Elvis performer Chris Connor with his 12-piece live band. With backing vocals by ‘The Sweet Harmonies’ this show recreates one of the King’s iconic performances with authenticity and soul. There is only ONEElvis Presley, however fans all around the world are talking about Chris Connor who is remarkably so very close to Elvis in looks, voice and mannerisms.

An Unmissable Musical Celebration

New Theatre Royal’s Autumn tribute line-up offers an unmissable opportunity to witness performances from globally acclaimed tribute acts in an intimate, atmospheric setting right in the heart of Portsmouth.

Find out more and book your tickets here - https://www.newtheatreroyal.com

