New Theatre Royal announces exciting summer 2025 line-up for families

New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth is excited to unveil its summer 2025 family-friendly line-up, featuring three incredible shows that promise fun, education, and adventure for audiences of all ages.

With something for everyone, this summer’s events are sure to create lasting memories.

Spot's Birthday Party – Saturday 7th June at 2pm and Sunday, June 8 at 11am/2pm

Get ready for a pawsome celebration with Spot's Birthday Party, a delightful theatre experience for little ones and their families. Based on Eric Hill's beloved book Happy Birthday Spot, this charming production brings Spot and his friends to life on stage.

Every ticket includes a free party hat and a post-show meet-and-greet with Spot himself. Perfect for young audiences, Spot's Birthday Party is a heart-warming introduction to theatre that is brimming with music, dance, and joy.

Dinosaurs Live – Saturday 2nd August at 12.30pm and 3.30pm

Step into the prehistoric era with Dinosaurs Live, an engaging stage experience brought to you by the Natural History Museum and Mark Thompson Productions. This family-friendly show takes audiences on a roaring adventure through the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, featuring lifelike dinosaurs in action. Designed for audiences aged 3+, Dinosaurs Live is an unmissable educational spectacle.

Ministry of Science Live – Sunday 31st August at 12.30pm/4.30pm

Direct from London's West End, Ministry of Science Live brings explosive excitement to the stage. Join the presenters as they dive deep into the world of science and look at how science shapes the modern world we live in (with a few loud bangs along the way!) Enjoy captivating live demonstrations, including 20ft liquid nitrogen clouds, hydrogen bottle rockets, and even self-built hovercrafts. Both thrilling and educational, this action-packed show inspires curiosity and proves that science can be loud, exciting, and a whole lot of fun.

Book Your Seats Today

New Theatre Royal’s summer shows are perfect for enjoying quality time as a family while discovering the magic of live theatre. Tickets are now available! Visit https://www.newtheatreroyal.com