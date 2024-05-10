New Theatre Royal commemorates D-Day 80 with special wartime programme of events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In honour of the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings, on 6th June 2024 New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth will be showcasing a commemorative line-up of iconic films, culminating in an evening of singalong wartime songs paying tribute to the entertainers of the time.

From 1932 to 1948 New Theatre Royal operated solely as a cinema, so to mark the important cultural and social role the venue played during World War II, there will be screenings of two classic war inspired films - Went The Day Well? and The Longest Day.

“Functioning almost exclusively as a cinema, our theatre was a popular social outlet for many during World War II, playing an important role in the morale of local people at the time,” comments Anna Farthing, CEO of New Theatre Royal. “For this reason and many more it was vital for us to honour this significant milestone in a way that reflects our theatre’s rich and varied history. We hope visitors enjoy this considered programme of events and feel a connection with those who filled this same space on that momentous day 80 years ago.”

Considered one of the 100 greatest war films of all time, Went The Day Well? portrays the British public’s greatest nightmare – a secret German invasion. Produced by Ealing Studios and directed by Alberto Cavalcanti, the 1942 film is unusually frank in its depiction of ruthlessness as a fictional village in southern England is taken over by German paratroopers. The film features an ensemble cast of familiar faces, including Dame Thora Hird in her first significant role. The screening takes place at 11am on Thursday 6th June.

At 1.30pm, audiences can experience the Oscar nominated film The Longest Day which was adapted by war correspondent Cornelius Ryan from his book of the same name. Filmed in 1962, the epic American movie depicts the D-Day landings at Normandy. Starring John Wayne, Sean Connery, Richard Burton and Robert Mitchum, many of the cast had seen action during the war. Richard Todd had participated in the assault on Pegasus Bridge and was among the first British officers to land in Normandy during Operation Overlord.

Tickets for the film screenings start from £8.50 per person and audiences can take advantage of the newly opened Coffee Bar at the theatre, serving hot drinks and refreshments.

The day will culminate on the evening of Thursday 6th June with a special performance from vintage trio, The Silhouettes. Known for their stunning vocal harmonies and playful choreography, the show will be an uplifting and respectful tribute to the music of the 1900s to the 1940s, featuring classics by icons of the era such as The Andrews Sisters, Vera Lynn, Billie Holiday and Gracie Fields. Audiences are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the evening by dressing up and singing along. Portsmouth and Hampshire Lindy Hoppers are also invited to join in flash mob swing dancing in Guildhall Walk from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

The Silhouettes WW2 Trio Show starts at 8pm and tickets cost £20 per person.