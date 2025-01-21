New Theatre Royal Portsmouth Unveils an Exciting Line-Up for Portsmouth Year of Literacy 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth is thrilled to announce its participation in the Portsmouth Year of Literacy 2025 with a packed programme of shows and events.

The year-long initiative with the theme, In Our Words, is curated by Portsmouth Creates and celebrates Portsmouth's rich literary heritage, creativity and community spirit through events inspired by literature, which are designed to educate and connect individuals of all ages. The Portsmouth Year of Literacy not only aims to honour the city’s contributions to literature celebrating authors like Charles Dickens and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, but also highlight the talents of today’s writers, artists and performers.

New Theatre Royal has been a cultural hub in Portsmouth for over 170 years and is dedicated to providing a diverse range of enriching experiences for all audiences. Since 1856, the theatre has hosted a wide array of shows, sporting events and films, and has worked with some of the UK’s best artistic talent, from performers to writers and directors including Ken Russell, Twiggy, Laurel and Hardy and more.

To commemorate Portsmouth’s Year of Literacy, the theatre has programmed its own series of workshops and events that aim to inspire and spark new enthusiasm for reading, writing and performing among local residents.

From theatre and writing workshops to tours and famous authors, New Theatre Royal unveils an exciting line-up for Portsmouth Year of Literacy 2025

Coinciding with the city’s annual BookFest celebrations in February, the programme includes a week of theatre based on literary classics by Thomas Hardy, including an adaptation of Far from the Madding Crowd (27-28 February). Contemporary circus company Ockham’s Razor will also be returning to weave together Hardy’s words with spectacular physical theatre, to tell the tale of power, loss and endurance in a bold take on Hardy’s classic novel, Tess(25 February).

The theatre will be welcoming a host of acclaimed authors including William Sutton, author of the Campbell Lawless Victorian Mysteries, who will be running a Write Your Novel workshop to help aspiring writers begin their creative journeys (28 February). Sutton will continue to run a series of dynamic workshops throughout the year, offering something for everyone, from budding poets to novelists-in-the-making. Sessions will include poetry writing, writing stories for children, writing for procrastinators, and performing your writing.

Local authors and performers Jackie Green and Christine Lawrence will also be delivering a Right Royal Tales Tour & Writing Workshop (1 March) with a guided backstage tour of the historic theatre and creative writing session.

Well-known radio presenter and author Simon Mayo will be at New Theatre Royal on 9 March for a special author talk to mark the launch of his gripping new thriller, Black Tag. This is a unique opportunity to hear from Mayo about his journey as an author with a chance to ask questions.

New Theatre Royal celebrates Portsmouth Year of Literacy 2025

“We are thrilled to be participating in the Portsmouth Year of Literacy 2025," said Sheena Hulme, CEO of New Theatre Royal. "Our historic stage and building will serve as an inspiring hub, hosting theatre performances and workshops that bring stories to life and enthuse new writers. We’re especially excited about the opportunity to engage new audiences and help champion a love of words, whether that is reading, writing or performing. By offering events that inspire creativity and community, New Theatre Royal hopes to leave a lasting impact on Portsmouth’s cultural fabric.”

For event details, ticket availability and pricing, visit New Theatre Royal’s website or call the box office on 02392 649000 / https://www.newtheatreroyal.com