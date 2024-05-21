New Theatre Royal presents a magical evening of outdoor theatre in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth has announced a special outdoor summer performance of William Shakespeare’s 'Hamlet' on the Parade Ground at the Royal Armouries: Fort Nelson.

With a history stretching back to William Shakespeare himself, the drama will be performed by The Lord Chamberlain’s Men. In celebration of their 20th year, the UK’s premier theatre company is bringing the greatest play in the English language to life at this unique venue.

Audiences can experience 'Hamlet' as it was first performed—in the open air, with an all-male cast dressed in Elizabethan costumes, and accompanied by authentic music and dance.

Event Details:Date: Thursday 13th JuneTime: 7:00 PM (Early arrival recommended)Location: Royal Armouries: Fort Nelson, Parade Ground. (Please note this will not be held at the New Theatre Royal.)Running Time: 2 hours 10 minutes (including interval)

The Lord Chamberlain's Men

Audiences are encouraged to arrive early with chairs and a picnic to fully immerse themselves in the ambiance of this unique setting. Prepare to be entertained and transported by a performance that promises to be thrilling, moving, and deeply human. This outstanding rendition of 'Hamlet' explores life’s biggest questions and reflects on the nature of humanity itself.