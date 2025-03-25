New Theatre Royal to host a laugh-out loud Easter family spectacular

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Join in with the riotous adventure of Robin Hood this Easter as Jordan Productions bring their rollicking rendition to New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth on 15 and 16 April.

Suitable for the whole family, there will be laughs a-plenty as the hilarious duo, Ant Payne and Tom Swiftbring much MERRY MEN-T to the stage as the unforgettable Friar Tuck and the bumbling Silly Willy Scarlett.

Lewes Roberts, who performed as the Beast at New Theatre Royal last Christmas in Jordan Productions’ Beauty and the Beast, returns this time as the villainous and greedy Sheriff of Nottingham. Our bow-toting hero Robin Hood, performed by Sean Dodds, who along with his sidekick Little John (Harry Hart) is on a mission to rescue the courageous Maid Marion, played by Georgia Rowland-Elliott, from the Sheriff’s evil lair!

Hit the bullseye this Easter and join us for an extravaganza brimming with magic, catchy tunes, lively dance routines, spectacular sets, fabulous costumes, and heaps of enchantment that will tickle the kid in all of us.

Robin Hood will be at New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth on Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 16 April 2025.

Book tickets via the box office on: 023 9264 9000 or visit: newtheatreroyal.com