New Theatre Royal to host electrifying fusion of music, skating and extreme stunts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Step into a world of high-octane entertainment where music, skating, and extreme stunts collide in a dazzling spectacle – introducing The Roller Boys who have all appeared in Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit show, Starlight Express, in the all-singing, all-dancing, roller-skating phenomenon set to leave audiences in awe! Prepare to be swept off your feet by an adrenaline-pumping performance that will have you wishing you had wheels of your own.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This show is not only about Rollerskates, if you love Scooters or BMX your in for some of the fastest high flying stunts you will ever see, the show features some of the UKs no1 riders.

As sparks fly from their roller skates, The Roller Boys deliver an unforgettable fusion of electrifying choreography and heart-pounding stunts. Whether they're soaring through the air with breathtaking flips or spinning into dizzying twists, their infectious energy will have you holding on to the person next to you as they tear up the stage. From gravity-defying tricks to soul-stirring serenades, The Roller Boys know exactly how to take the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions and thrills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having conquered international stages and wowed millions on Britain’s Got Talent, The World Cup and Holland’s Got Talent, The Roller Boys are no strangers to the spotlight. Their unique blend of extreme sports and music has earned them a reputation as one of the most dynamic acts in live entertainment today. Now, they're ready to bring their jaw-dropping show to Portsmouth, promising an experience that is nothing short of spectacular.

The Roller Boys at New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth

It's not just the stunts that make the show. The soundtrack is a sonic journey through the decades, featuring top hits from a wide range of genres that will get audiences of all ages buzzing. From timeless 50s classics to modern chart-toppers, from artists like Bruno Mars and Joel Corey the music is carefully curated to keep the crowd moving and grooving throughout the show.

Don't miss your chance to witness this one-of-a-kind roller-skating, Scooter Riding and BMX extravaganza!

The Roller Boys will be at New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth on Thursday 20th February. Book your tickets here - https://www.newtheatreroyal.com/performances/rollerboys25/