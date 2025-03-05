Notebook sales surge as Brits switch off digital planners

With digital fatigue on the rise, more Brits are ditching digital planners in favour of handwritten to-do lists, new research has revealed.

This National Day of Unplugging (March 7th), retailer Ryman has revealed a 20% year-on-year surge in notebook sales, as Brits embrace the science-backed benefits of writing things down.

Studies show that handwriting a to-do list helps with memory retention, reduces overwhelm, and increases the likelihood of completing tasks compared to using a digital app.

This is reinforced by a recent study from the University of Tokyo, which revealed that writing by hand activates more brain regions than typing on digital devices. Participants who wrote on paper demonstrated stronger brain activity in completing tasks and recalling information.

A shift away from digital distractions is therefore driving people back to traditional stationery.

Whether its daily planners, journals, or simple to-do lists, putting pen to paper is proving to be a more effective way to stay organised and motivated.

Chloe Danskin, Head of Marketing at Ryman, said: “It’s no surprise that people are rediscovering the benefits of writing things down. The science suggests that when you physically put pen to paper, you’re more likely to take action.

“We’ve seen a genuine shift in customers moving away from digital overload and looking to embrace the simplicity of handwriting.

“With National Day of Unplugging just around the corner, there’s never been a better time to step away from your screen in an effort to boost productivity and return to the old school pen and paper!”

For more information, please view the Ryman website here: https://www.ryman.co.uk/