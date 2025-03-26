Ogre-Sized Talent! Shrek The Musical Jr. performers receive West End advice to create a memorable show.

The magic of Shrek The Musical Jr. will be brought to life by local young performers with support from the West End. Performers Theatre Company will present multiple performances at The New Theatre Royal on Sunday, the 1st of June. Families should book their tickets quickly as availability for this unmissable production is running low.

Everyone's favourite ogre is back! Shrek The Musical Jr. delivers a hilarious theatrical experience with amazing costumes and energetic music that generates laughter. Based on the Oscar-winning smash hit film.

The West End performer Talia Duff, who featured in the UK Tour of Shrek will attend the final rehearsals to guide the young actors. The performers will receive professional guidance and valuable insights from her, which will maintain the high standards that Performers Theatre Company has established.

Sam Gibbs, who founded and is the Principal of Performers Theatre Company conveyed his enthusiasm for the upcoming performances:

"The upcoming show provides our young performers with the perfect platform to display their incredible talents while gaining essential experience. Getting Talia Duff to share her expertise with us is an amazing opportunity for our cast, and I am confident our cast will benefit tremendously from her knowledge."

Young people aged two to eighteen receive top-notch training and performance experiences through Performers Theatre Company, a premier performing arts school based in Havant, Hampshire. The company has shown tremendous growth since its inception in May 2022 and continues to inspire young performers while building appreciation for the arts.

Shrek The Musical Jr. promotes acceptance and self-love, which matches Performers Theatre Company's mission to support children in being their best selves and provide a secure environment for young people to express their true identities. Audiences of all ages will find Shrek to be an unforgettable theatrical experience. The tickets for this captivating show are going quickly, so you shouldn't miss the opportunity to see it!

Tickets are NOW ON SALE! Book via the New Theatre Royal Portsmouth either online or phone.

Tel: 023 9264 9000

