Orchestral concert aims to fund Drayton church’s roof repairs

A concert featuring music from Schubert and Dvorak on Sunday, March 30 is raising funds for the Farlington Parish roof fund.

The Portsmouth Philharmonic Orchestra has been playing and rehearsing at the Church of the Resurrection in the parish since 2011 and has already raised more than £24,000 for local charities since it was founded in 2009.

But now it is looking closer to home to support the parish’s roof fund, which is seeking to make repairs to leaky roofs at both churches under its control.

John Upton from the parish, who regularly supports the orchestra’s events at the Church of the Resurrection, said: “There are two churches in this parish, the other being St Andrew’s church on the city border.

Portsmouth Philharmonic conductor Ka Wai Cheng at its December concert at the Church of the Resurrection.

“Both churches need work to be carried out on the roofs and we are very grateful to the orchestra for this gesture.

“The proceeds will go towards funding the work required here to prevent further damage to the church by leaking rainwater,” he added.

Di Lloyd, chair of the orchestra said: “We regard the church as our home venue and stage at least one concert there every year. We have also been rehearsing there since 2011 so we have a long-standing relationship with them.

“When we heard about the roof fund they had started, we were delighted to support it.”

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 3pm at the Church of the Resurrection at Penrhyn Avenue, are available priced £10 on the door and also online in advance at skiddle.com < https://www.skiddle.com/artists/portsmouth-philharmonic-orchestra-123563109/>.

The full programme for the concert is:

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN

Coriolan Overture

Leopold MOZART

Toy Symphony

Antonín DVOŘÁK

Serenade for Wind Instruments

Benjamin BRITTEN

Courtly Dances (from Gloriana)

Franz SCHUBERT

Symphony No 6 in C Major

The orchestra is conducted by Ka Wai Cheng and its leader is Colin Wilkins. It is generously supported by Portsmouth-based printers Bishops.