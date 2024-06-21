Outdoor Shakespeare in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Award Winning Illyria Theatre Company will be performing Romeo & Juliet outdoors at the Mountbatten Centre Saturday 29th June 7pm

Ports Fest are delighted to have such a fantastic summer show.

Two wealthy families, the Montagues and the Capulets, are at war. Their feud has been long and bitter. But when Romeo, Montague’s son, gate-crashes Capulet’s party in disguise, everything changes. There he meets Juliet, Capulet’s daughter, and the pair fall into an intense, forbidden love that sets in motion a chain of events leading to a devastating conclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From a secret rendezvous in a moonlit garden to a fateful duel under the scorching Verona sun, Shakespeare masterfully explores the enduring power of love, revenge and fate in one of his best-loved stories. But the surprising thing about this iconic tragedy is that it’s extremely funny too!

Romeo & Juliet

Performed by Illyria in the great outdoors, this fast-paced, polished, beautifully spoken production has been created using only the First Folio text, the most authoritative edition of Shakespeare’s plays. Illyria first performed this terrific play more than two decades ago to critical acclaim worldwide. This summer it returns for a third time: passionate, poetic, and utterly gripping!

Please bring your own seating/rug, suitable clothing and a picnic.Only assistance dogs are permitted. Venue is wheelchair accessible.

Tickets are on Sale now. https://portsfest.co.uk/events/detail/romeo-and-juliet

Ports Fest 2024 will run between Wednesday 26th June and Sunday 30th June

Find out more about Ports Fest 2024 at www.portsfest.co.uk.