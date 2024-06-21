Outdoor Shakespeare in Portsmouth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ports Fest are delighted to have such a fantastic summer show.
Two wealthy families, the Montagues and the Capulets, are at war. Their feud has been long and bitter. But when Romeo, Montague’s son, gate-crashes Capulet’s party in disguise, everything changes. There he meets Juliet, Capulet’s daughter, and the pair fall into an intense, forbidden love that sets in motion a chain of events leading to a devastating conclusion.
From a secret rendezvous in a moonlit garden to a fateful duel under the scorching Verona sun, Shakespeare masterfully explores the enduring power of love, revenge and fate in one of his best-loved stories. But the surprising thing about this iconic tragedy is that it’s extremely funny too!
Performed by Illyria in the great outdoors, this fast-paced, polished, beautifully spoken production has been created using only the First Folio text, the most authoritative edition of Shakespeare’s plays. Illyria first performed this terrific play more than two decades ago to critical acclaim worldwide. This summer it returns for a third time: passionate, poetic, and utterly gripping!
Please bring your own seating/rug, suitable clothing and a picnic.Only assistance dogs are permitted. Venue is wheelchair accessible.
Tickets are on Sale now. https://portsfest.co.uk/events/detail/romeo-and-juliet
Ports Fest 2024 will run between Wednesday 26th June and Sunday 30th June
Find out more about Ports Fest 2024 at www.portsfest.co.uk.
Sign up to our mailing list www.portsfest.co.uk/signup
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.