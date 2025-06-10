Party 100 metres above Portsmouth – this summer’s must-attend event

Rowans Hospice is thrilled to announce Party in the Clouds—a brand-new fundraising event set to take place on Friday, 11 July 2025, at the iconic Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth. This unforgettable evening promises to bring the community together for a night of celebration and fun.

From 7:00pm, guests will be welcomed to the panoramic view decks of the Spinnaker Tower, where they will enjoy an evening of live music, a complimentary drink on arrival, pizza, a fantastic silent disco, and the chance to dance the night away—900ft in the air.

Party in the Clouds is more than just a night out; it’s a fantastic way to support your community whilst having a great night with friends and or family.

“We are so excited to launch this brand-new summer event at one of the most spectacular venues in our region,” said Yvonne Penny-Filewod, Head of Fundraising and Marketing at Rowans Hospice. “Party in the Clouds will be a unique and fun way to support the Hospice and the local community without having to actually fundraise, each ticket bought already supports the Hospice.”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 11 July 2025

Time: 7:00pm – Midnight

Venue: Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth

Dress code: Summer glam, colourful, sparkles

Tickets are available now at £38 per person, which includes a welcome drink, canapés, entertainment, and access to all three view decks. This is an over-18’s event only. All proceeds go directly towards helping Rowans Hospice support people living with life-limiting illnesses across Portsmouth and South East Hampshire.

Early booking is encouraged as places are limited and expected to sell quickly. Tickets can be purchased online via the Rowans Hospice website:

www.rowanshospice.co.uk/event/party-in-the-clouds

