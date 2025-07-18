Party with Thomas at The Watercress Line this summer

It’s party time at The Watercress Line in Hampshire this summer when everybody’s favourite little blue engine celebrates 80 years of Thomas & Friends™ - and you’re invited too!

There will be railway fun, exciting shows and a Thomas-themed Party Zone, when Day Out With Thomas™ returns to the popular heritage railway from 5 to 10 August.

Young visitors and their families can ride behind Thomas, a real steam engine (pre-bookable); enjoy two new outdoor entertainment shows this year starring Sir Topham Hatt, with Rusty & Dusty, Percy, Diesel & Toad; and celebrate in the new Party Zone.

Families can also enjoy Meet and Greet opportunities with Sir Topham Hatt and Rusty & Dusty and have their photos taken with Thomas, Percy, Diesel and Terence.

In addition, there will be Thomas & Friends story-time sessions, Thomas & Friends giveaways for every child, fairground rides and unlimited rides on the delightful miniature railway.

Refreshments will be available from Ropley’s T-Junction, which can be enjoyed in the picnic area overlooking the beautiful South Downs.

The Watercress Line’s CEO Rebecca Dalley said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Thomas & Friends back to The Watercress Line for a fantastic 80th celebration, with brilliant new shows and the exciting Party Zone, there's fun for all the family to enjoy.

“It’s the perfect opportunity for parents to keep children entertained during the summer holidays and create precious memories of their big day out with Thomas.

“Don’t miss out, book your tickets now.”

Visit The Watercress Line website: https://watercressline.co.uk/special-days/day-out-with-thomas/