Paul Carrack brings 50-year celebration to Bournemouth International Centre in 2026

Paul Carrack, one of Britain's most cherished and distinctive voices, will perform at Bournemouth International Centre on Saturday, April 25, 2026 as part of his Spring 2026 UK tour.

The 12-date run follows the release of Carrack's 20th solo album, The CountrySide of Paul Carrack, out July 4. The Bournemouth date sees Carrack and his renowned live band performing at one of the South Coast's most prestigious venues. Tickets are on sale now via BookingsDirect.com.

Carrack's new album, recorded in Nashville, marks a deeply personal milestone, offering a heartfelt tribute to the music that shaped him. Titled The CountrySide of Paul Carrack, the record includes eight classic country covers and two original tracks, the soul-stirring "In the Cold Light of Day" and a new version of his hit "Love Will Keep Us Alive."

Speaking about the project, Carrack says: "Country music has always had a strong pull on me, something about its honesty, its soul. Recording in Nashville was a dream. I've had this album in mind for years, and now it feels like the right moment, both musically and personally. I can't wait to bring these songs to life on stage. We'll be playing them alongside all the favourites. The band and I are ready to go all in; it's going to be a special tour."

With a celebrated career spanning over 50 years, Carrack has left his mark on multiple generations of listeners. From his early success with Ace ("How Long") to lending his voice to Squeeze's "Tempted" and co-fronting Mike + The Mechanics on hits like "Silent Running" and the Grammy-nominated "The Living Years," Carrack's contributions are iconic. As a solo artist, he's delivered soul-pop gems such as "Don't Shed a Tear,""Eyes of Blue," and "Satisfy My Soul." His work as a session and touring musician reads like a roll call of legends: Eric Clapton, Elton John, Ringo Starr, and The Smiths, amongst others. His songwriting has been covered by The Eagles, Diana Ross, and Tom Jones.

Bournemouth fans can expect an emotionally resonant show blending Carrack's unparalleled catalogue with fresh takes from his country collection. The production will be bigger than ever, with a band he's toured with for three decades, offering musical chemistry honed over hundreds of shows.

"There's no feeling like performing live with this band," Carrack adds. "We've been through it all together, and we're excited to bring something new to these incredible venues. It's going to be a big one."

BOURNEMOUTH SHOW DETAILS

Saturday April 25,, 2026

Bournemouth International Centre

2026 UK TOUR DATES

APRIL 2026

WED 15 - GATESHEAD The Glasshouse ICM

THU 16 - SHEFFIELD City Hall

SAT 18 - GLASGOW Armadillo

SUN 19 - EDINBURGH Playhouse

FRI 24 - CARDIFF Utilita Arena

SAT 25 - BOURNEMOUTH IC

SUN 26 - BRIGHTON Centre

MAY 2026

FRI 1 - LIVERPOOL Philharmonic Hall

SAT 2 - LIVERPOOL Philharmonic Hall

SUN 3 - MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall

THU 7 - BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall

SUN 10 - LONDON Theatre Royal Drury Lane