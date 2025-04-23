People living in Portsmouth invited to annual charity football match at Fratton Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

University of Portsmouth staff and students will once again face off at Fratton Park this May, as the Charity Football Match returns for its sixth year

A high-spirited football match raising funds for two local charities is taking place at the home of Portsmouth Football Club next month.

The University’s Students vs Staff Charity match will return on Friday 9 May at Fratton Park, the first time raising money for charity since 2019.

Now in its sixth year, the event brings together staff, students, and the community in a competitive but light-hearted contest, all for a great cause. Students have won 3 out of 5 games, leaving staff with plenty to prove.

2023 charity football match

Having raised over £45,000 during previous events, money this year will go towards two charities - Pompey in the Community and the Portsmouth Futures Fund.

The match this year will host a mixed game with female and male students and staff taking to the pitch. The mixed charity format, being trialled by the FA, aims to further encourage the growth of the women's game while also providing an inclusive platform to raise funds for charity.

Organised by the University’s Sport and Recreation team at Ravelin Sports Centre, the match not only fosters friendly competition, but also strengthens the bond between the University and the local community.

The staff team will be led by Deputy Head of Sport, Carl Athersuch, with the student team led by our Team UOP Exec RAG Officer Ben Green and Performance Officer Ben Heyes.

This year’s event also celebrates the continued collaboration between the University of Portsmouth and Portsmouth Football Club, which has gone from strength to strength since the two organisations began their official partnership in 2017.

The University is the main club partner, and its logo features on Pompey’s first-team shirts. The partnership has created a wealth of opportunities for students, including placements, scholarships, and joint community projects.

“We’re really proud to be returning to Fratton Park for another great match”, said Paul Tilley, the University’s Director of Sport and Recreation. “This event is about more than football - it’s a chance to bring people together, raise money for two brilliant local charities, and strengthen the bonds between our University and the wider Portsmouth community.”

Tickets for the charity event cost £5 for adults with under 16’s free alongside a paying adult, with all funds supporting vital work in the Portsmouth community.

Pompey in the Community is an award-winning charity affiliated with the football club, which leverages the power of sport to promote education, healthy living, and sporting participation among vulnerable and disadvantaged individuals of all ages. Portsmouth Futures Fund is a University initiative dedicated to supporting talented students who may lack the financial means to fully engage with university life.

A student parent, who experienced homelessness, received a Portsmouth Futures Fund award. She said: “The money will support us in setting up our new home and getting essentials such as an oven and other white goods. This will relieve me of a lot of extra pressure while I'm trying to get through my final year.”

Gates open at 3.30pm, with kick-off at 4.30pm - and the wider Portsmouth public is encouraged to attend and get involved.

More information and tickets can be found at sport.port.ac.uk.