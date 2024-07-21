Plane Characters production at CarFest 2024
CarFest is the UK’s largest family fundraising festival, created by radio presenter Chris Evans, for the sole purpose of raising funds for hugely deserving charities. Since its conception, the festival has raised millions for its partner charities and is about so much more than just music or cars! CarFest 2024 hosts seven festivals in one: AdventureFest, KidsFest, FoodFest, RetroFest, SpaFest, StarFest, and, of course, CarFest! www.carfest.org
Plane Characters Productions produces the animation series ‘Let’s Go See’ along with Edtech products, merchandise and mobile apps for young children that focus on travel and adventure whilst being educational, inspiring, and entertaining.
For the first time, because of the educational benefits, CarFest screenings of the ‘Let’s Go See’ series will all be shown with subtitles. Screenings take place in the KidFest area of CarFest, with viewings every 30 mins within a large, themed marquee seating 20, located in the STEM area within the KidFest zone of CarFest. All children must be accompanied by a parent or carer.
