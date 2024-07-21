Plane Characters production at CarFest 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Children’s animation production company, Plane Characters Productions Ltd, is thrilled to announce that it will showcase its successful, animated children’s educational travel series ‘Let’s Go See’ at the UK’s largest family fundraising festival, CarFest 2024 from 23rd - 25th August, at Laverstoke Park Farm in Hampshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CarFest is the UK’s largest family fundraising festival, created by radio presenter Chris Evans, for the sole purpose of raising funds for hugely deserving charities. Since its conception, the festival has raised millions for its partner charities and is about so much more than just music or cars! CarFest 2024 hosts seven festivals in one: AdventureFest, KidsFest, FoodFest, RetroFest, SpaFest, StarFest, and, of course, CarFest! www.carfest.org

Plane Characters Productions produces the animation series ‘Let’s Go See’ along with Edtech products, merchandise and mobile apps for young children that focus on travel and adventure whilst being educational, inspiring, and entertaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time, because of the educational benefits, CarFest screenings of the ‘Let’s Go See’ series will all be shown with subtitles. Screenings take place in the KidFest area of CarFest, with viewings every 30 mins within a large, themed marquee seating 20, located in the STEM area within the KidFest zone of CarFest. All children must be accompanied by a parent or carer.