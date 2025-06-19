Poet Laureate Simon Armitage returns to New Theatre Royal to hold special evening of readings

Following the success of his appearance in 2024, New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth is thrilled to host Poet Laureate Simon Armitage for another exclusive evening of poetry and conversation on 14 July 2025.

This highly anticipated event offers an opportunity to hear one of the most celebrated literary voices of our time.

Simon Armitage, a former student in Portsmouth, will take centre stage for an evening of readings of his most iconic works, alongside unpublished poems from his forthcoming collection, New Cemetery. Fans attending this unique event will also be treated to readings from Simon’s latest book and Sunday Times Bestseller, Dwell, a stunningly illustrated collection inspired by the Lost Gardens of Heligan.

The evening will include an interactive audience Q&A session, giving attendees a chance to engage directly with Simon, followed by an exclusive book signing session.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential poets of his generation, Simon Armitage’s literary credentials are unparalleled. His work has earned him numerous accolades, including the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry and an Ivor Novello Award for songwriting. Beyond the written word, Armitage is also a regular broadcaster, having helmed popular shows such as The Poet Laureate has Gone to his Shed and My Poetry and Other Animals on BBC Radio 4.

Recent achievements further cement his legacy, with his book Blossomise becoming an instant Sunday Times bestseller, following other celebrated releases such as Never Good with Horses, which explores the intersection of poetry and song lyrics, and his iconic modern translation of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, which has sold over 100,000 copies.

Armitage also continues to inspire audiences through his role as Professor of Poetry at the University of Leeds and his former appointment as Oxford Professor of Poetry, where he gathered the vibrant and engaging lectures from his acclaimed 4-year tenure to publish A Vertical Art.

Prior to An Evening with Simon Armitage at New Theatre Royal, he will be inspiring young people with a morning of reading poems from the national curriculum to local school children. Working alongside Portsmouth City Council, this schools’ event gives students the opportunity to hear directly from the poet about his life and craft.

Tickets for An Evening with Simon Armitage at New Theatre Royal are expected to sell quickly. Don’t miss the chance to be part of an unforgettable evening of creativity, inspiration, and captivating storytelling. Order tickets here - https://www.newtheatreroyal.com/performances/simon-armitage-25/