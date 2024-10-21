Popular Hampshire Pumpkin Patch Open for Business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

4 Kingdoms Adventure Park, in Thatcham, recently hosted the opening its much-anticipated Pumpkin Patch with visitors coming from near and far to find the perfect pumpkin to create their very own Jack o’Lantern.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

4 Kingdoms Adventure Park, in Thatcham, recently hosted the opening its much-anticipated Pumpkin Patch with visitors coming from near and far to find the perfect pumpkin to create their very own Jack o’Lantern.

The seasonal event marked the beginning of an exciting autumn program at the park, featuring a brand new series of after dark events for October Half Term. The Pumpkin Patch at 4 Kingdoms Adventure Park offers families the chance to select vibrant pumpkins of all shapes and sizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the Pumpkin Patch, the park has announced its new "Dinos in the Dark" - after hours event, gives guests the opportunity to see one of the UK’s largest collections of animatronic dinosaurs after dusk.

Bad summer weather conditions have made it a difficult year for growing pumpkins.

Guests can board a safari jeep under the cover of darkness on a quest to find the scariest dinosaurs in all of Hampshire, with dramatic lighting effects creating an unforgettable and immersive adventure for children to enjoy. In addition to the “Dinos in the Dark” events, the park is hosting it’s own "Pumpkin Nights," an enchanting event transforming evenings into a mesmerizing display of glowing pumpkins and spooky installations, alongside the much anticipated opening of the park’s Maize Maze attraction.

Darren Lamb, owner at 4 Kingdoms Adventure Park said, “It’s been a difficult year for growing pumpkins, with the wet weather causing no-end of problems. Thankfully we got a good crop of pumpkins in the end, with lots of supersize pumpkins resulting from plants which have clearly made the most of all of the extra moisture on the ground. Our Pumpkin Patch is always extremely popular and is now open every weekend until Halloween and throughout the school Half Term holiday later this month.

"Alongside our Pumpkin Patch, the introduction of our new after dark events means that we really are a fantastic destination for the whole family during the spooky season. I can’t wait to see everybody’s faces when they see our dinosaurs in the dark for the very first time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to the park this weekend also had the opportunity to enjoy the park’s regular attractions, including rides, soft play areas, and laser tag. Given the existing popularity of the park’s Halloween events and capacity constraints, 4 Kingdoms Adventure Park are encouraging guests to pre-book tickets to ensure guaranteed entry. Further information on upcoming events and ticket bookings can be found at: https://4-kingdoms.co.uk/special-events-at-4-kingdoms-adventure-park/