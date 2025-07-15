Portsmouth alumni theatre company Inmotion makes debut at the Camden Fringe Festival with original play

By Mafalda Garcia
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2025, 14:06 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 11:44 BST
InMotion is thrilled to announce their upcoming premiere of Let It Stain, an hour-long dark comedy at The Libra Theatre Café on the 31st of July at 7 p.m., 1st of August at 6 p.m. and 2nd of August at 5:45 p.m.

The play follows a desperate woman intent on committing suicide. She finds herself at the precipice of a bridge, confronted by life’s mortality. A man stops her and promises to change her mind. The two walk through the city, meeting numerous people with different stories to tell, diving deep into a journey of longing and connection in a world fuelled by violence. “The show plays with the conventions of love and subverts them, creatingan existential comedy that aims to reveal our naked truth” writes the director and playwriter João Braz.

The team has a diverse cultural background, bringing their perspectives to the show. They blend their cultural references in their movement, text and music. The core values of InMotion are individuality, inclusivity, and identity.

InMotion’s first show debut was in Aspex Gallery, Portsmouth, July 2023, as part of their communal initiative program. They’ve also collaborated with a filming crew that resulted in “OFFSTAGE”, a web series that won the Best Student Series award at Melbourne WebFest 2023.

The Cast dancingplaceholder image
The tickets are available here or at Camden Fringe Festival website. For more information about the show and InMotion Theatre Company follow on Instagram @inmotion.uk or feel free to contact them via email [email protected].

