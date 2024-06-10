Portsmouth author to host book signing event this month

Local author, Tina MacNaughton, will be holding a book signing event at Port Coffee, Aspex, Gunwharf Quays on Sunday 23rd June at 11am-2pm.

'Aspex is well-known for its stunning art exhibitions and is a fabulous community space', says Tina. 'The staff at Aspex are keen to promote local talent and would love to welcome all those with an interest in creative writing.' Tina will be situated at Aspex's Port Coffee, which serves fabulous drinks and food and has plenty of seating, including a lovely, sunny terrace.

Tina is happy to talk about writing and publishing, and will answer any questions you may have about the creative process and getting your work out there. If you wish, you may pick up a signed copy of her 1980s music-based novel 'Delphy Rose' and her collection of poetry 'On the Shoulders of Lions'. You can buy both books for £20, cash only please. Or just come for a chat, a coffee and enjoy the Aspex atmosphere.